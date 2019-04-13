Ikea adds HomeKit compatibility to $9.99 Trådfri smart plug

37 SHARES Share Tweet Leave this field empty if you're human:

Ikea has added long awaited HomeKit compatibility to its affordable $9.99 Trådfri smart plugs in the United States via an update to the Trådfri app released this week.

The new firmware update allows for the Trådfri outlets to be added to the Home app on iOS and macOS, letting them be controlled alongside any other HomeKit compatible devices.

HomeKit compatibility is limited to plugs in the United States at present, but a further roll-out is expected in the near future. Ikea’s accompanying $30 Trådfri Gateway hub is required to control the smart plugs using HomeKit.

Ikea describes the Trådfri wireless control outlet as an easy way to control any lamp, coffee maker or another household appliance with a phone or smart assistant.

You can use TRÅDFRI control outlet to connect a coffee maker or other small appliances to the app and TRÅDFRI gateway so that the appliance can be turned on or off with the app’s timer. You can wirelessly turn your lamps on and off. You can add up to 10 lamps or smaller appliances so that all of them turn on or off at same time.

Ikea hasn’t announced exactly when the firmware update will be available to customers in other markets.